Kaza, Lahul Spiti DIst, Himachal Pradesh, India

Spiti Valley situated in Lahul-Spiti Dist of Himachal Pradesh state of India. Spiti Valley is very famous for its rugged higher Himalayan terrain and being mountain desert. Geologically it is also very famous for its different formations, megascopic geological structures and fossil preservations.

My last visit to Spiti was during early 2021 and it was during one morning while staying in Kaza, I shoot this image using a tele lens to capture the amazing landscape and texture of Kawang locality (which is opposite to Kaza across spiti river).

