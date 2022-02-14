Dream Lake, Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This location has been an iconic scene that I've wanted to shoot for a few years. Frequently in the winter it is known for having interesting textures and shapes in the ice over the lake. Sometimes the shapes can look like little frozen waves. The key is to get there before there is so much snowfall that the ice is covered in snow.

In a previous year I tried to hike up to it, but I wasn't prepared enough to make it the entire way. At the end of 2021 planned a trip while hoping for the right conditions. I got up early and thankfully when I arrived the parking lot wasn't full, which is a common issue at this location. I made the roughly one mile hike up the snow-covered trail. Once I got to the lake I needed to put slip-on spikes on my boots. Then I went on the hunt.

I was looking for those waves. What I found was some really nice cracks in the ice that were great for leading lines. I probably looked pretty funny to others out there. Because order to get the shot, I lowered my tripod to the ice and ended up laying on the ice myself. This is one of my favorite photos from that day at Dream Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park.

