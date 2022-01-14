Winter Sunrise, Atlantic Ocean Rugged Coast, Maine, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

A fantastic winter sunrise lights up the sky above the rugged, beautiful and snowy Maine coast. While the vast majority of people visit Maine's coastal regions in the summer months, winter is a truly magical time to visit, as the throngs of summer tourists are gone and one can often experience and appreciate the uniqueness of the Maine coast in total solitude.

I found myself in just such a situation on a recent winter excursion to the Southern Maine coast, and shared this morning view with only the snowy rocks and the crashing ocean waves. As the sun crept closer to the horizon and gradually gave off its warm, glowing light, I composed this shot to include the rugged boulders that typify much of the Maine coast and waited for an incoming wave to add some additional visual interest to the shot.

Moments like this are made all the more special for me when I can enjoy them in complete solitude. When all the external distractions are removed, I’m able to connect with the landscape in such a way that not only helps me craft a more powerful photo, but also fills my soul with so much more life and joy than on those occasions when I have to jockey with other photographers or tourists for position. Aside from the otherworldly appearance that snow and ice can lend to the landscape, the solitude is what I love most about photography in winter, and why I shed no tears when the colorful leaves of autumn fall from the trees

