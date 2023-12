Gurez Valley, Kashmir, India

Gurez Valley is one of the recently open destinations to the general public and, hence, remains a quaint and untouched destination for nature lovers and landscape photographers alike.

The exuberant flora is a treat to watch and witness during autumn. So, here's one such view of deadwood amidst colourful foliage on a cold afternoon.

Something about lone subjects standing out against the noise; hence, this contrasting element became an automatic choice to be captured.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now