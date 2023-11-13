Holy Hill, Erin, Wisconsin, USA

Holy Hill is an iconic location to photograph year-round here in Wisconsin, USA. I have been up to the area several times to photograph. I have taken daytime shots, moonrise over the cathedral, as well as nighttime photos. But it is especially beautiful in Autumn when the leaves turn their bright colors.

This basilica is located on the top of a glacial kame, or knob, and is one of the highest points in southeastern Wisconsin. It is a religious shrine that attracts about a half million visitors worldwide yearly and is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The view from the observation tower is extraordinary, and on a clear day, the skyline of the city of Milwaukee, 30 miles (48 kilometers) away, is visible.

This image was taken with a DJI Mavic 2 Pro. Although there are signs everywhere on the grounds saying no drones are allowed, that doesn't stop one from taking a drone shot from a distance off the grounds. At first, I thought taking such a shot would make the cathedral too small in the picture. But since the trees are such an important part of the story in this image, the distance shot worked out very well.

If you visit, be prepared to do some hiking and woodland photography. There are many trails on the cathedral grounds and in the area. Not far away is the Ice Age Trail, a National Scenic Trail stretching 1,200 miles and winding its way throughout the state of Wisconsin.

