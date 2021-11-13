Monument Valley, Navajo Nation, Arizona, USA

Typically, the only time I shoot in the middle of the day is when there is stormy conditions. This is a shot during a snowstorm in Monument Valley. In the morning, I was shooting my typical Sunrise shots, and then this menacing storm came in with gale force winds. Although the darkness of the storm removed all color from the foreground, the tones were remarkable. Perfect conditions for a black and white photo. I got this shot as the snow was falling on the distant buttes and mesas, and just before the conditions became whiteout.

