Gavarnie, Hautes Pyrenees, France

Near the Village of Gavarnie (famous for its Cirque), a small adjacent valley allows a fleeting view of the Pic de Monferrat in the Vignemale massif. That day, the birch woods that had grown above the torrent had already put on their autumn livery and gave the image a touch of pointillism. I couldn't miss this 'painting' without taking my Hasselblad 6x6 and my tripod out of the bag. The reversal film I was using did the rest by contrasting the image.

