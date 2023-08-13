    Search
    Forest Grove, Washington County, Oregon, USA
    By Doug Reynolds

    We do not get much snow in Northwestern Oregon. So when we get some, I am out the door early to see what I can find before traffic and warmer temperatures take it away.

    I was driving around the plant nurseries south of Forest Grove this morning, and the symmetry of the trees caught my eye. I tried several focal lengths and settled on 58mm. As for post-processing, I did not do much. I tweaked the exposure to get the snow nice and white and crisp and removed a few twigs from on top of the snow.

