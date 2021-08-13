Lupins, Aoraki Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

An early morning rainbow appeared as we were shooting the spring lupins on the shore of Lake Pukaki on the South Island of New Zealand. I had my camera pointed down at the ground and was concentrating on getting a close-up view of the flowers, when a photographer friend walked by and said "Look up, Drema. There is a rainbow!" I looked up and scrambled to change the direction and settings on my camera before the rainbow was gone.

When you are out shooting, be sure to keep an eye out for things going on all around you, and don't get too caught up in your current view. Sometimes even looking in the opposite direction can give you an unexpected treat.

I thank this friend for not letting me miss the shot that turned out to be one of my favorite shots of the entire trip.

