Smogen, Sweden

Smogen is a popular vacation place during the summer close to Gotenborg in Sweden. However, during the fall is much less crowded. We were there last September, and it was a beautiful early fall day.

This is the bay you can see from the walk on a trail that follows the coast. The trail offers plenty of opportunities for photographing the area. We were there early afternoon but decided to go back for the sunset that was supposed to be just in front of where this image was taken.

As usual, staying after the sunset for a little longer always pays off because of the beautiful blue hour colours.

Dimitri Vasileiou

