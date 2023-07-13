Praia do Malhao, Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal

In May this year, my wife and I travelled to Portugal and had the chance to explore the fantastic southwest coast. An extended trail along the coast called Fishermen's Trail offers 226 km to hike. We started in Porto Covo and then went south along some parts of this trail, walking several hours daily. We had great views from the rock cliffs and enjoyed extended sandy beaches in between. One of our favorite locations was Praia do Malhao, where we spent some hours until dawn. Walking on the beach in the evening, I found this remarkable detail of patterns in the sand.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now