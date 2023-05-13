Winter Storm, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

While making this image at Yosemite National Park, what caught my attention (besides the wintry chill), was the swirling mist, which blanketed most of the floor of Yosemite Valley, revealing just the tops of tall pine trees and creating a zig-zag pattern as it made its way through the valley.

The mist also enveloped many of Yosemite's giant granite cliffs, reducing its receding ridges to mere silhouettes. This added even more mystery to an already dramatic scene.

