Alvord Desert, Oregon, USA

I arrived on the western edge of the Alvord Desert of Oregon the previous afternoon with a few clouds to the southeast dissipating. This was the first clear day after a series of storms had brought snow and rain to the area. The skies were clearing, and I was hoping for two shots. 1) The Milky Way is visible as astronomical twilight ends, and 2) a crescent Moon just before sunrise.

The Alvord Desert is in a remote part of Southeast Oregon. The nearest large city, Boise, is 130 miles (210 km) to the northeast. To the southeast, Salt Lake City and Ogden are 350 miles (560 km) away. The southeast horizon should be pristine for star viewing.

I arose at 2:30 a.m. to start taking pictures of the Milky Way rising in the east. The weather did not disappoint. The stars were plentiful. The only visible light pollution was a faint glow to the northeast, where Boise was located. My camera was facing southeast. I had chosen my day for this picture based on the Moon's position being two days prior to the New Moon. The Moon wouldn't rise until Nautical Twilight had begun, giving me dark skies for the Milky Way.

The Alvord Desert sits at an elevation of 4,000 feet (1220 m). In early March, with clear skies, just after a winter storm, temperatures would be cool. Indeed, it was near 20 degrees F (-7 C) this morning. I set my camera to take pictures every 20 seconds. As astronomical twilight ended and the horizon to the east was gaining light, my camera settings were adjusted every few minutes to account for the increased light. Shortly after nautical twilight began, this picture was taken. Another 15 minutes after this picture, the stars were gone entirely, with the only visible light on the eastern horizon being Mars. And where was that crescent Moon? High clouds on the horizon had obscured it from view.

