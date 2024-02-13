Lake Lure Cloud Cover, NC, USA

I was fascinated by the cloud cover. It was as if the forest. The lake and mountains were surrounded by an ocean of foam. They were barely visible to the naked eye. I kept switching my tripod to different areas in order to encompass all of the 'floating' background.

I also wanted to include the trees as a frame within a frame and did not want the image to be all about contrast. I was hoping to be able to include the Z formation on the left side of the frame as a type of stairway to the mountaintop. I loved the wintry escape, knowing what was waiting underneath for the spring thaw.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now