Granta Parey, Rhemes Notre Dame, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

We are located in Rhemes Notre Dame in the Rhemes Valley in Valle D’Aosta, Italy. The background of the Granta Parey mountain is not very far from France. Considered the symbolic mountain of the Val di Rhêmes, it is composed of sedimentary rocks of a calcareous nature which give it the white colour. For those who love the mountains, this peak marks the transition from demanding hiking to mountaineering.

Before ascending this beautiful mountain, it is possible to stop at the Benevolo refuge with the adjacent Lac de Golette (2,751 m) just below the vast glacier of Granta Parey.

During a mainly cloudy day, during a morning walk, I decided to immortalize this little centre of Rhemes Notre Dame to highlight the beauty of this place and the decorum that characterizes it with the background of the Granta Parey. So I used my Nikon D3000 camera without further underexposing as the sky was not very clear with a wide angle Nikkor 18-55mm lens.

I highly recommend lingering in this pretty town in the summer for the easy walks that can be done to enjoy the panorama the Graian Alps offer. A few kilometres away is the town of Introd with the Parc Animalier for wildlife photography enthusiasts. Nature around Alpi Graie is untouched and gives us moments of great peace and tranquillity.

I want to be able to return to this valley taken; it has given me so much serenity and harmony and has allowed me to photograph scenarios that I had never had the opportunity to observe.

