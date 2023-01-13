Prior Lake Full Moon, Minnesota, USA

This year, the winter weather throughout the United States has included one extreme event after another. The extremes in Minnesota's weather have included many consecutive days of below-zero wind chills and snowfalls of more than a foot of snow followed by 40 degrees Fahrenheit days. Although the weather makes it challenging to get around, it does create some beautiful landscapes.

This photo was taken the day after we got 15 inches of snow. I decided to venture out to the countryside. Despite all the experience Minnesotans have with snow, it was a tough snowfall to clear. I had a hard time getting through the snow-covered roads. Once I got out to the countryside, I was so glad that I went. I spent the day taking photos of the winter wonderland the fresh snow created. At the end of the day, when I started back to the city, I saw this gorgeous full moon. The perfect ending to a beautiful day.

