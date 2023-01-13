Bow Lake, Alberta, Canada

I recently had a Nikon Z5 converted to infrared (the 830nm variety) and decided to take it for a test drive on a blindingly sunny day. So I crossed into Alberta and turned north on Highway 93, a fantastic little drive where postcards are made.

This is one of my favorite images from that trip, captured straight out of the camera, with no edits beyond the monochrome setting in Nikon's in-body picture control and the red filter you'll find buried in the camera's monochrome menu. Oh, and size down as per submission guidelines.

