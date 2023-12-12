    Search
    Lake Minnewaska State Park, New Paltz, NY, USA

    By William Hains

    Minnewaska State Park in New York's Hudson Valley is a wonderland of trails and carriageways. Abutting the Mohonk Preserve and The Mohonk Mountain House, it has drawn vacationers for years. The stunning scenery of Lakes, Cliffs, and Glacial geology has attracted rock climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

    Although there is no sweeping vista, I was drawn in this image to the contrast of fall colors with the greens – particularly the lichens on the trees, which deepen in intensity on rainy, foggy days.

