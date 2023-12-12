Lake Minnewaska State Park, New Paltz, NY, USA

Minnewaska State Park in New York's Hudson Valley is a wonderland of trails and carriageways. Abutting the Mohonk Preserve and The Mohonk Mountain House, it has drawn vacationers for years. The stunning scenery of Lakes, Cliffs, and Glacial geology has attracted rock climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

Although there is no sweeping vista, I was drawn in this image to the contrast of fall colors with the greens – particularly the lichens on the trees, which deepen in intensity on rainy, foggy days.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now