St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Picture Story

In late October 2018, I was hiking on a trail near lake Carcan in the St-Donat de Montcalm region. During the previous night, the first snowflakes of the season had fallen. Autumn was advancing, most of the leaves had fallen, and the first signs of winter were evident.. When I approached the waterfalls, I saw the beautiful white bulb flower facing the falls. Knowing the flower would disappear with the next snowstorm, it was a last chance to preserve the subject and show the connection between the water and the bulb it nourished throughout the growing season.

I installed my tripod very low, and I used a long focal lens and a polarizing filter. I took the shot at 80 mm (35 eq) and a shutter speed of 1/6 sec. to flatten the water.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

