Frosted Trees, Prosser, Washington, USA

In December 2022, Prosser, Washington, experienced a light snowfall with frost. Along with the frost came a beautiful light lavender fog. In this photograph, I was facing the early morning sun through the fog. It was so beautiful in the morning light.
I took photographs in both directions, but this one had the best lighting. I love this road because of the fence line and the row of trees. When I awoke that morning in Prosser and saw the frost, I immediately thought of taking photographs on this road, which is on the edge of town where the sun rises. I hope you enjoy this frosty view.
