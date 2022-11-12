Flowers At Sunset, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA

"Flowers in the South Field at Sunset" was taken in the summer of 2022 in the south field of Thimbleberry Farm (our farm). This is one of my most emotional and spiritual photos. It evokes a sense of peace and serenity.

"Flowers in the South Field at Sunset" is a defining photo in my career as a photographer since it is not just a descriptive photo, but the soft muted colors and tone of this photo hint at an almost religious experience. It suggests that the only way to bring peace to the earth is to learn to make your own life peaceful.

