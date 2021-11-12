Falling Sand, Antelope Canyon, Page, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This is a low light photo shot of sand falling from a slot canyon wall in Antelope Canyon in the American Southwest. Photography on this day was difficult, as it was stormy and cloudy on top of the canyon. These conditions meant that light only made it into the canyon for short periods of time and trying to predict optimal shooting conditions in advance was impossible. Additionally, it was very windy from the storm, so I had to be ready to get shots on a moment’s notice when the sand was not blowing around in the air. So, I sat with my tripod in the freezing wind until this opportunity finally came about.

