Wairepo Arm, Twizel, McKenzie Country, Canterbury, New Zealand

I was hosting a ladies only photography weekend at Lake Ohau/Twizel in the McKenzie Country of New Zealand and this group of ponds which lies just next to the highway is more often than not still and reflective.... Always popular for photography especially autumn with these autumn tones and winter with plenty of hoar frost and a contrasting white.... The ladies were pretty chuffed to get this scene for themselves and i was chuffed for this image to be purchased for a 2m kitchen splashback (this image here is a crop from a panorama i created but wasnt sure if panos are accepted here or not)

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now