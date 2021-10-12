Lake Crescent Sunrise, WA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This is a sunrise photo of Lake Crescent in the Olympic National Park in the state of Washington. The lake is noted for it's crystal clear waters which result from a lack of nitrogen in the lake waters. The lake was formed during the last ice age from a combination of glacial carving and massive avalanches.

Lake Crescent is the second deepest lake in the state with an official depth of 635ft but is rumored to be over 1,000ft (300m) in depth. The shot was basically a set up and wait, bracket and select.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now