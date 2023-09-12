    Search
    Rogalinski Landscape Park, Rogalin, Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland
    By Magdalena Narloch Nalaskowska

    The Rogaliński Landscape Park is famous in Poland and beyond for its ancient oaks. It is located in the Greater Poland Voivodeship, on the Warta River and is a real mecca for nature and landscape photographers. At the end of summer, I decided to go there myself, hoping the warm days and cold nights would result in a charming fog at dawn.

    I must mention that it was my first trip to this place, which is 170 km away from my home. I started my expedition the day before, in the afternoon, to explore the area. The real outdoor photography was to take place the next morning. I was there at the blue hour - the meadows were covered in fog, and the oaks looked very mysterious.

    I waited for the sun to rise so its rays would beautifully disperse in the fog and illuminate the trees. Then, at home, I only did some light processing in Photoshop - contrast enhancement, colour saturation, dodge and burn. One thing I didn't even think about during the outdoor adventure was taking… wellingtons. The morning dew completely soaked my shoes, but it was still worth it.


