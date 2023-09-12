Coumeenoole, Dingle, County Kerry, Ireland

Coumeenoole is situated on the western tip of the Dingle Peninsula, 11 miles west of the town of Dingle and is very easily accessible as there is a car park nearby.

I captured this particular image just after the sun had set. The same day was extremely hot from warm winds blowing up from North Africa. These winds also carried dust from the Sahara Desert, which can be seen in the image. The Atlantic Sea was just beginning to change from low to high tide, leaving enough space on the beach to capture the reflections of the colours in the sky.

