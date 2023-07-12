Belhaven Beach, Dunbar, Scotland

This image very nearly didn't happen for a number of reasons, firstly the weather all week had been forecast to be decent (dry) and as usual, as the week wore on, it became patchy light rain expected, then in the morning that had changed to heavy rain forecast all day, absolutely fuming but what can you do. I've wanted to shoot this bridge for a long time, and today fell right for the high tide and my day off work; it's a 480-mile round trip to here on the train. Do I call it off and wait for another age, or do I just go? Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

I decided on the latter on the off chance of a break in the rain; as I got to Dunbar, it was absolutely horrible; I soaked before the end of the road from the Railway Station and drowned. I decided to just walk the coast route around to here anyway, seeing as I was already wet, it was a lovely walk even through the rain, and when I got to the bridge, the tide was well out, so a quick scout around for compositions I thought I'd go home and come back another day. Walking back to the road, I found a good pub (Masons Arms) with a roaring coal fire, so I dried my stuff off in there with a beer, which turned into a few beers, all the while keeping my eye on the weather, it had seemed to get quite a bit better so I set off for the coast again to try my luck. Halfway there I realised I had left my tripod in the pub, so I went back there again, and then back again to the coast!

When I got there, it was foggy, and the rain had started yet again. To say I wasn't happy was putting it mildly; I decided to set up anyway and chance my luck, seeing as I was already there, quite a few fails (water all over the lens) needed a rethink. Hence, I found 2 spots, one underneath a picnic table which was a ridiculous squeeze! And latterly, one right up against a stone outbuilding still being hit by rain.

This image was the last one I took with the 10-stop filter, and somehow amazingly, not a single raindrop had to be cloned out; it was pouring in the time I took to take this!

A guy came over to talk to me as I was shooting; he turned out to be another photographer; although he wasn't shooting today, we got chatting, and he kindly gave me a lift back to Dunbar to save me from getting soaked again if you are reading this thank you very much, really appreciated.

After another few beers in the pub in Dunbar, followed by another fire before the long journey home, against all the odds, I had the one image I wanted, and the fog actually worked in my favour, too, blocking out any background distractions leaving this most minimal of scenes with an extremely surreal feel to it.

It took a lot of effort, but I'd like to think that it was worth it; I had a great day, met some really nice people and came back with probably a better image than I expected in the first place; lesson learned, it's always worth persevering no matter what gets in your way.

