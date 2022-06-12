Ste Melanie, Quebec, Canada

In 2015, I was scouting on rural roads in the Ste-Melanie region. That day, I learned that the skyline with an important vertical element such as a church’s bell tower can be a valuable aid to image composition. It can lead and direct our eyes to other important elements. When I saw this tower, I parked the car on the side of the road, installed my tripod and put on a zoom that could reach 300mm. Unfortunately, it was too short. So, taking my time, I installed a 1.4 lens extender and composed the final image at 351 mm (35 mm eq,). In this case, the church’s bell tower was leading my eye to the gorgeous textured pastels of the sky.

Since that moment, when scouting on country roads, I always check for such towers. I found and pho-tographed another one in 2019. It is published on LPM website: https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/05/03/2021/notre-dame-des-monts-quebec-canada.

