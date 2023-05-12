Mount Bromo, Bromo Tengger Semeru NP, Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Mount Bromo is one of the most famous (not the highest) peaks of Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, Indonesia. It is named after the Hindu God Bramha (its Javanese name). As per geological reports, it last erupted in December 2015. Mount Bromo is very famous for its sunrise and night sky gazing.

I visited Mount Bromo three times, and this particular image I captured from my last trip in 2019. I used my Sony A7R III and Canon 24-105mm lens. I used a 6-stop filter to capture a long exposure.

