Half Moon Beach, Gokarna, Karnataka, India

It was just another beautiful evening at the Karnataka coastline. The blue hour wrapped the scene, and the last sheen of the day cast a glow on the rockscape.

The ships in the distance were turning their lights on, and I knew that it would add the much-needed yellow hue to the scene, imparting the iconic blue hour colour contrast.

The choice of long exposure was only natural to render the water a haze and impart clouds that dynamism of movement.

So, here's the sweet Half Moon beach from Gokarna on that blue hour.

