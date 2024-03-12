    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Half Moon Beach, Gokarna, Karnataka, India
    By Puneet Verma

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    It was just another beautiful evening at the Karnataka coastline. The blue hour wrapped the scene, and the last sheen of the day cast a glow on the rockscape.

    The ships in the distance were turning their lights on, and I knew that it would add the much-needed yellow hue to the scene, imparting the iconic blue hour colour contrast.

    The choice of long exposure was only natural to render the water a haze and impart clouds that dynamism of movement.

    So, here's the sweet Half Moon beach from Gokarna on that blue hour.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®