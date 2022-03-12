Alcatraz Island, San Francisco, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Alcatraz Island on San Francisco Bay is an iconic sight, and possesses a long and mysterious history as a prison island. It is all but impossible to visit the area and not leave with some photo of this island. I have my share, but I wanted to capture the ominous mood of the place and had to wait for the right conditions. Fog and wind are commonplace on the Bay, particularly in the morning. It streams under the Golden Gate Bridge and spreads downward through the Bay enveloping and blotting out views of virtually all the usual sights. As it lifted, the wind continued to blow powerfully up and over the island creating this fog enshrouded view. It very effectively cloaked the Island in mystery, exactly the effect I was looking for.

