Mount Shuksan, North Cascades, Washington State, USA

Yesterday afternoon, I visited the Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest. Due to a strong El NIño, snowfall this winter season has been a disappointment. Only the highest elevations have snow cover.

What I was truly seeking was solace. Stretching a lapse of time in contentment, immersed in the high mountain wilderness. A fix. A deep breath of clean mountain air, then another and another. I wandered aimlessly under full cloud cover. Slowly, the evening sky opened. Relaxed in the quiet moment, I reached for my gear.

Mount Shuksan is considered one of the most beautiful mountains in the United States. It has earned the title of the "Crown Jewel of the North Cascades." Regardless of opinions or judgements, at 4:40 PM, I pressed the shutter for a 30-second capture of her mood. I hope I did justice to the scene.

