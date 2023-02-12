An Teallach, Loch Droma, Wester Ross, Scotland

It looked like a racing certainty that there would be mist at Loch Droma on this particular spring morning, so a 05:00 start made the sunrise seem worthwhile. Arriving at Droma, though, was an initial disappointment: there was no sign of the forecast mist, and much of the water was rippled. However, that early disappointment was soon forgotten as the breeze quickly dropped, and the sky above the mountains to the west took on a lovely pink hue before sun-up.

After capturing some lovely pink and blue pastels, my patience was further rewarded as the rising sun cast a golden glow onto the impressive slopes of An Teallach.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now