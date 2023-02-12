    Search
    An Teallach, Loch Droma, Wester Ross, Scotland
    By Steve Oates

    It looked like a racing certainty that there would be mist at Loch Droma on this particular spring morning, so a 05:00 start made the sunrise seem worthwhile. Arriving at Droma, though, was an initial disappointment: there was no sign of the forecast mist, and much of the water was rippled. However, that early disappointment was soon forgotten as the breeze quickly dropped, and the sky above the mountains to the west took on a lovely pink hue before sun-up.

    After capturing some lovely pink and blue pastels, my patience was further rewarded as the rising sun cast a golden glow onto the impressive slopes of An Teallach.

