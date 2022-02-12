Fog And Trees, St Roch de L’Achigan, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photograph of trees in winter fog was taken in late morning, close to St Roch de l'Achigan, which is a half an hour drive from Montreal. In Quebec, winter conditions can be rough. On that particular day in late December, the temperature was -35°C (-31°F). There was ice fog: the fine ice crystals suspended in the air smooth and soften contrasts, hide depth of field perception, and fade colours. I found myself in a truly magical moment. To capture this beautiful scene, I parked the car on the side of the road, installed my 600 mm lens (35 mm eq.) and rolled down the car window to take the shot. Severe winter conditions offer special opportunities for those of us who brave the cold.

