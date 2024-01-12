Tamanawas Falls, Hood River County, Oregon, USA

On the northeast flank of Mt. Hood, Tamanawas Falls is where Cold Spring Creek plunges into a 110-foot bowl. It is a popular hiking destination year-round.

We hiked there in mid-winter, just after a heavy snowfall. This required micro spikes for the icy conditions on the trail and some careful movement around the waterfall's base to avoid falling into the icy stream.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now