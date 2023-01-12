Dardagna Waterfall, Bologna, Italy

This photograph was taken in the late autumn of 2022 on a grey and rainy day.
I placed the camera on a tripod and used an ND64 filter to get a silky effect on the water. To avoid too long exposure times that would erase all the details of the water, I used an aperture of f/6.4.
I post-processed the photograph intending to obtain a 'dark mood' effect.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor