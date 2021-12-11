Estes Park Town, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
I was exploring different figures in Rocks. In this particular scene, I saw a Bull is tearing the Rock apart and will emerge fully. The Forehead and Right horn is visible which I have burnt a little bit. As a creative this was at the periphery of my work, something that I do rarely.
During my exhibition this large print of 4 feet became the most favorite image (which everyone in my family was doubtful about).
This image has taught me a lot about reshaping the image and importance of dodging and burning. Rocky mountain national Park and Estes town is something I call as a piece of heaven, thanks to it's natural vistas and amazing people.
