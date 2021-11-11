Place Moulin, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The bright yellow branches in contrast with the blue of the lake water, the magical quiet of the evening. These are the real emotions transmitted by the autumn visions of this warm month of October that has just ended. We are located at the lake of Place Moulin at the end of the Valpelline in Italy, in the Aosta Valley. And this autumn vision was truly the last of the year as it started snowing with ice formations as we were returning home. Just in time.

In that soft light, fearing that I would no longer be able to capture the brilliance of those colors, I decided to use a Nikon D5200 reflex camera with a 18-55 mm lens and I must say that this autumn color scene mode so questioned by many professionals is turned out to be fundamental, it allowed to apply the zoom providing an intense and radiant light. Therefore, in my opinion, shades rich in precious chromatisms, beautifully matched contrasts are obtained.

An artificial lake that offers numerous possibilities for landscapes suitable for wildlife photography style through a path along the path that leads to the Prayeres refuge in this month closed. Fortunately, these are purely rural environments free from anthropogenic activities and meticulously preserved.Place Moulin is an artificial lake formed by the waters of the Buthier stream, a stream that cuts through the entire Valpelline. It is one of the largest lakes in the Aosta Valley, reaching 1968 meters above sea level. Simply beautiful.

