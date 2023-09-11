Eye of the Whale Arch, Arches National Park, Utah, USA

Eye of the Whale Arch is located in a remote, central area of Arches National Park, Utah. Winding through a soft, sandy 4-wheel drive road leads to this ancient landscape. A well-marked, short, easy hike of less than a mile offers a beautiful view of Arches National Park and leads to the arch. My favorite time to photograph this arch is Winter. The late afternoon sun star presents beautifully in the frame near the Winter Solstice.

