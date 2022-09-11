Loch Cill Chriosd, Isle of Skye, Scotland

A couple of years ago, I organized a photo trip with friends in the beautiful Scottish Highlands. We spent one week in the Glencoe region and a second on the Isle of Skye. The Highlands are truly a photographer’s paradise. To plan the trip, I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide for both regions, having bought the eBooks on LPM’s website.

We stayed at Broadford for our week on Isle of Skye. To reach many of the potential photo spots, we had to take a small road that bordered the loch. On one day on my way back, in late afternoon, I decided to stop to photograph this beautiful image. I was struck by the golden grasses, the contrasts, the two peaks in the background and the small rocks in the foreground. A lovely scene topped by interesting clouds.

We found that the Scottish Highlands wonderful to photograph. There are so many places containing all the important elements of composition: lines, curves, textures, patterns, shapes, colors, and frames. When driving a vehicle in the Highlands always be prepared to stop and park safely. On several occasions during our trip, as a joke, we asked each other, “Do we have to go back home?”

