Ellison Bay, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. We have all four well defined seasons and there are wonderful photographic opportunities in all of them but my favorite one is winter.

There is a large open field along the highway in Northern Door County that has had this table and chairs sitting in the middle of it for many years. I know this is a familiar sight to the many hundreds of folks who have seen this while driving past.

Every couple of years I walked out here in various conditions and made a different photograph of it but most of the time this sight is so familiar to me that I barely notice it. One cold December evening some years ago I was out making some winter photographs and while on my way home I noticed this cloud sitting in just the right place.

It took a few seconds for this to register in my mind and so I quickly turned around and went back, grabbed my camera and ran out into the field before the light faded and made this image which turned out to be my last composition of the year.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

