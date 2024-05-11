With 300 days of sunshine a year, Valensole has rightfully earned its name, derived from the Latin 'Vallis' and 'Solis', meaning valley of the sun Michael Blanchette

Nikon D3X

Nikon PC-E 24mm f/3.5

f/8, 1sec, ISO 100

The Valensole Plateau, nestled in the south of the Alpes de Haute Provence in France, is a place of serene beauty. With 300 days of sunshine a year, Valensole has rightfully earned its name, derived from the Latin 'Vallis' and 'Solis', meaning valley of the sun.

Popular among tourists and photographers alike, the region is famous for its lavender and truffles. From late June until mid-July, its fields are an explosion of blue, violet and purple flowers, often near golden fields of wheat and charming villages that have stood the test of time. The fields are not only a sight to behold, but the scent of lavender also fills the pure air.

I went to photograph the lavender fields with a small photo tour group. I took this picture on one of our last days in the Valensole region. The day before, the afternoon and night had been very stormy, with heavy rain and a memorable lightning storm.

Having already explored the area for several days, most of our weary little group opted to sleep in after the stormy night and unimpressive forecast for the morning. But the group leader and I, driven by a sense of adventure and a hope for post-storm color, decided to defy the forecast. We found ourselves on a gravel farmer's road deep inside a lavender farm when the sky began to transform, prompting us to hastily set up our tripods and cameras. It turned out to be the most breathtaking sunrise of the entire trip, with vibrant hues painting both the land and sky.

We later rejoined our little group for breakfast, and when they asked if we got anything decent at sunrise, I opened my notebook computer and showed them this image.

