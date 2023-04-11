St Abbs Lighthouse, Scotland

I visited St Abbs Lighthouse and the village of St Abbs, Scotland, a few years ago. I always wanted to go back and spend some quality time there.

Last September, I booked a lighthouse cottage for a week. I had plenty of time to explore the coast and literally had the lighthouse outside my door. One evening I had perfect clouds for a long moody exposure, which is one of my favorite things to shoot.

This area is also part of the St Abbs Nature Reserve, with many trails and amazing views.

