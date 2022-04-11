Thunderstorm Over Kornati Mountains, Sibenik, Dalmatia, Croatia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

On the northern city limits of Sibenik from a hilltop there is a breathtaking distant view over the Kornati archipelago. This panorama was taken during a passing thunderstorm in early April. The image shown here is a section of a single-line panorama composed of 28 exposures (focal length 200mm, camera on tripod). It has the original size of 6.00m x 1.20m (19.6x3.9ft). In this section we can see the town of Vodice in the north and behind it the larger and smaller Kornati islands lined up like pearls on a string.

The Kornati National Park consists - depending on counting - of 125 to 156 islands, stretching from Zadar in the north to Sibenik in the south.

Access to the photo point is very easy. You can drive to the bottom of the hill and get to the top in about 10 minutes. At the summit you can still find bunkers from the Yugoslavia war, which took place from 1991 to 1995.

