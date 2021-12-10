    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Gunnison National Forest, Colorado, USA

    By Daniel Forster

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    At the end of September this year I was out photographing in Colorado specifically looking for scenery to show off the beautiful fall colors we get in our state. The day was almost over, so I started looking for a camp site I could stay at for the night. I found a gravel road that went up into the forest. While driving up the road for 10 or 15 minutes, I spotted a curving dirt trail that went up into an area covered with a canopy of very tall aspen trees. I followed the trail and found a nice little spot secluded in the forest.

    While I was setting up camp just around dusk, I noticed how thick this forest was and the fall colors were looking amazing. I woke up the next morning to a very bright yellow glowing light all around my little camp site. I jumped out of the tent and grabbed my camera and tripod. I have been looking for a scene like I captured in this image for a while. So one of my goals that morning was to find a view of the trees and the leaves that didn't include the sky or any clutter in the background. Just aspen tree trunks and yellow leaves.

    I used a telephoto lens so I could stand at a distance and zoom in on the scene I wanted to capture, while using an f-stop that blurred the background leaves a bit. The little branch and leaves just in front of the tree trunks was a bonus that I thought added to the photo.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®