Gunnison National Forest, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

At the end of September this year I was out photographing in Colorado specifically looking for scenery to show off the beautiful fall colors we get in our state. The day was almost over, so I started looking for a camp site I could stay at for the night. I found a gravel road that went up into the forest. While driving up the road for 10 or 15 minutes, I spotted a curving dirt trail that went up into an area covered with a canopy of very tall aspen trees. I followed the trail and found a nice little spot secluded in the forest.

While I was setting up camp just around dusk, I noticed how thick this forest was and the fall colors were looking amazing. I woke up the next morning to a very bright yellow glowing light all around my little camp site. I jumped out of the tent and grabbed my camera and tripod. I have been looking for a scene like I captured in this image for a while. So one of my goals that morning was to find a view of the trees and the leaves that didn't include the sky or any clutter in the background. Just aspen tree trunks and yellow leaves.

I used a telephoto lens so I could stand at a distance and zoom in on the scene I wanted to capture, while using an f-stop that blurred the background leaves a bit. The little branch and leaves just in front of the tree trunks was a bonus that I thought added to the photo.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now