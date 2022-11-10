Lindy Point Sunset, Blackwater State Park, Davis, West Virginia, USA

Lindy Point in West Virginia is a popular location for sunset. It faces the Blackwater Canyon from 3,000 feet above.

We were there a few weeks ago at the peak of the foliage (that this year did not last long). This image was taken from the left side of the lookout from a rock that requires some agility to be reached. However, with a little jump, you can find yourself in a perfect position for photographing the sunset in the canyon.

We were also lucky the right amount of clouds get there just at the right time.

Dimitri Vasileiou

