Lindy Point Sunset, Blackwater State Park, Davis, West Virginia, USA

Lindy Point in West Virginia is a popular location for sunset. It faces the Blackwater Canyon from 3,000 feet above.
We were there a few weeks ago at the peak of the foliage (that this year did not last long). This image was taken from the left side of the lookout from a rock that requires some agility to be reached. However, with a little jump, you can find yourself in a perfect position for photographing the sunset in the canyon.
We were also lucky the right amount of clouds get there just at the right time.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers
• Download all new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor