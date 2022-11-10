Caddo Lake, Uncertain, Texas, USA

These Bald Cypress trees are in Caddo Lake which lies half in the State of Louisiana and half in Texas.

This photo is from the Texas side which has most of the swamps and bayous while the Louisiana side has mostly clear water. Caddo Lake is just about the furthest north to show cypress colors - if there is a brief cold snap in early to mid-October.

This scene was captured in Early November, a day after a thunderstorm. A lot of the leaves that were on the trees are on the water now but still give autumn color to the bottom foreground.

I hired a fishing guide that knew the lake well and would take me to areas of opportunity. I set my ISO to 1600 to compensate for the motion of the water.

