Multnomah Falls, Multnomah County, Oregon, USA

Picture Story

The great challenge in the PNW to photographing fall foliage is catching it before the rain knocks it all down! I tried to time my drive down to the week I hoped to catch some color. True to form, it was pouring rain that day. At least we had the falls mostly to ourselves! It was a challenge to keep the lens dry long enough between the rain and the spray from the falls. I had to enlist my son with his baseball cap. Before heading to the car, I turned around and saw this one last view, and had to pull the whole set-up out to catch it. It was worth it!

