Silver Star Mountain, Washington State, USA

The North Cascades are known for their extremely jagged topography.

Through the years, I have learned how harsh light brings out real drama in the North Cascades. I learned to move the sliders the opposite way. It is all about bright light and deep shadows from the learned angles.

I shot this section of Silver Star Mountain with my telephoto lens. This shoot took place four days ago from the Washington Pass Overlook.

On this day, I was chasing the short larch season, chasing the light, loving the gifts of this fine day.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now