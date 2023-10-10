    Search
    Silver Star Mountain, Washington State, USA

    By Sergio Rojo

    The North Cascades are known for their extremely jagged topography.

    Through the years, I have learned how harsh light brings out real drama in the North Cascades. I learned to move the sliders the opposite way. It is all about bright light and deep shadows from the learned angles.

    I shot this section of Silver Star Mountain with my telephoto lens. This shoot took place four days ago from the Washington Pass Overlook.

    On this day, I was chasing the short larch season, chasing the light, loving the gifts of this fine day.


