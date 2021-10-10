Pray Lake, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I got my first DSLR in 2008, and using it over the following year prompted me to begin visiting the US national parks (there are currently 64 of them) to shoot the many landscapes. At this point I have been to 34 of them. While I am retired now, for most of the years since then I was working, and so was only able to visit a couple parks per year. Glacier National Park was always on the list, but I did not make it there until 2019.

These days, one does not really visit this park for the glaciers, which have greatly receded since the park was established in 1910. The park lies across the continental divide of the Rocky Mountains in Montana. It is a wonderful vista of those mountains, streams and waterfalls, lakes, and forest. The park is quite large, and the visit lasted about a week and a half. We stayed in three different locations in order to see several areas in the park without spending too much time just driving between them.

My wife and I were at the East Glacier Lodge for two nights in order to explore the Two Medicine area. One of those days was pretty much a total loss to rain. The second day was nice, and at the east end of Two Medicine Lake we found this fine reflection of Sinopah Mountain in the waters of nearby Pray Lake.

